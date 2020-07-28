Major road work to begin on Ward Avenue

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Beginning Monday, August 3, there will be roadwork on Ward Avenue from Ala Moana Boulevard to South King Street. The project includes, but is not limited to: cold planing; resurfacing asphalt concrete pavements; adjustment of utility manhole and hand hole frames and covers; installation of pavement markings and vehicle loop detectors; tree removal; reconstruction of existing concrete curb and/or gutters; installation of bike facilities; removal and installation of parking meters; and reconstruction of existing concrete sidewalks.

The construction work is projected to be completed within the first quarter of 2021. Work hours will be Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m, and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., except holidays.

Motorists are advised to observe and obey all traffic controls, posted signs and special duty officers and to proceed with caution through the construction area. Drivers should anticipate delays due to detours, lane and/or possible road closures; and to allow extra travel time while driving through the work areas. The Contractor is responsible to coordinate local traffic to include residents, deliveries, trash collection, emergency services and access. Street parking along Ward Avenue (Ala Mona Blvd. to South King St.) will be prohibited, and many of metered stalls will be removed under this project.

