HONOLULU (KHON2) — A major road work project is set to kicks off Thursday on the H-1 Freeway.
[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]
Crews will be doing pavement preservation work between the Pearl city and Halawa Interchange filling in potholes and applying surface treatment.
This will involve closing up to 4 westbound lanes and up to 3 eastbound lanes.
The timing of the closures will also vary from day to day.
Thursday night crews will start at 6:30 p.m.
Lanes will reopen by 4 a.m. Friday.
The closures will run through the August 22.
- Major road work on H-1 Freeway to begin Thursday night
- Tracking the Tropics: Tropical Storm Josephine forms, earliest ‘J’ storm on record in Atlantic
- 70 additional OCCC inmates and 7 ACO’s test positive for coronavirus
- Light to moderate trade winds in the forecast for the next several days
- US jobless claims fall below 1 million but remain high