Major road work on H-1 Freeway to begin Thursday night

HONOLULU (KHON2) —  A major road work project is set to kicks off Thursday on the H-1 Freeway.

Crews will be doing pavement preservation work between the Pearl city and Halawa Interchange filling in potholes and applying surface treatment.

This will involve closing up to 4 westbound lanes and up to 3 eastbound lanes.

The timing of the closures will also vary from day to day.

Thursday night crews will start at 6:30 p.m.

Lanes will reopen by 4 a.m. Friday.

The closures will run through the August 22.

