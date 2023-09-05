HONOLULU (KHON2) — City leaders are seeing a dramatic reduction in crime following the first year of the Safe and Sound Waikiki program. Residents said, they can see and feel the difference.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

“We’ve made great end roads in taking care of some of these problems,” said Tim Garry, a Waikiki resident.

According to the Honolulu Police Department, assaults are down 4%, burglaries are down 31%, and thefts are down 6%. However, disorderly conduct is up 37%, but HPD attributes that to officers being proactive in arresting disorderly individuals.

“Zero tolerance pushes that person to seek help,” said Acting Lt. Blake Arita of the Honolulu Police Department. “We arrest them so many times, nine times and then on the tenth time that’s when they want to seek help.”

The goal is to identify repeat criminal offenders, arrest them and geopgracially retsrict them from Waikiki. The Honolulu Prosecutor’s Office said, the cooperation from the courts has been helpful. A total of 233 geographic restrictions have been issued so far, with 145 still active. However, Prosecutor Steve Alm said, many repeat offenders have mental health or drug issues that need to be addressed.

“Unless that is dealt with, they’re going to start stealing again then HPD arrests them then we prosecute them again,” said Steve Alm, Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney. “So they’ve made great strides with the geographic restrictions, but we’re hoping for more serious consequences in other areas.”

The City said the progress of Safe and Sound Waikiki is promising, but there’s more work to be done including beefing up mental health resources.

The Waikiki Business Improvement District is partnering with the Institute of Human Services to provide help.

“It’ll have an increase access to services through the shelter space that they have at IHS and also the outreach coordinators and mental health professionals we can bring here in Waikiki,” said Trevor Abarzua, Waikiki Business Improvement District President.

“While we’re aware that even though the statistics are down, there are still statistics there that are not acceptable to us,” said Rick Blangiardi, Honolulu Mayor. “So in that regard, better days ahead.”

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

Mayor Blangiardi said, discussions with the state continue about facilities that can provide wraparound services.