Maintenence work temporarily closes Makapu’u Lighthouse Trail

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Makapu’u Lighthouse Trail, as well as parking areas at the Kaiwi State Scenic Shoreline, will be temporarily closed from Tuesday, Feb. 1, to Thursday, Feb. 3.

According to the Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR), these areas will be closed between 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. on those days due to maintenance work.

However, people can still access the shoreline by foot through Sandy Beach.

DLNR said the closure is to protect people from flying debris during maintenance. Temporary barricades and signs will be placed at the park’s entrance to prevent people from entering.