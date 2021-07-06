Maintenance work to Kaneohe Stream set to begin July 12

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Maintenance to Kaneohe Stream is slated to begin on Monday, July 12. The City and County of Honolulu announced the start of work between Luluku Road and Likelike Highway on Tuesday.

Crews will be utilizing heavy equipment to remove overgrown vegetation, rocks, silt and other material from approximately 1,500 linear feet section of the stream. Increased noise levels can be expected throughout the duration of the project.

Work will be performed Mondays through Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. until the project is completed. That date has been set for Sept. 3, pending good weather and availability of equipment.

There will be no work on Aug. 20 in observance of Statehood Day.

If you should have any questions, please contact Mr. Chadman Maio, Division of Road Maintenance’s Ko‘olaupoko District Superintendent at (808) 768-3669.