Maintenance work on Likelike Hwy

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Drivers can expect delays this week along Likelike Highway.

There will be lane closures in both directions between the Wilson Tunnel and Kamehameha Highway.

Monday through Friday, from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Crews are performing maintenance work.

