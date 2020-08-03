Maintenance work on Likelike Hwy

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Drivers can expect delays this week along Likelike Highway.
There will be lane closures in both directions between the Wilson Tunnel and Kamehameha Highway.
Monday through Friday, from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Crews are performing maintenance work.
Latest Stories on KHON2
- Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson acquires XFL following canceled season
- Raiders announce first season in Las Vegas will be without any fans in attendance because of COVID-19 pandemic
- Pres. Trump to hold Monday briefing
- Kupuna Pono Family Conferencing & Mediation
- 2 Find a Home: Meet Crew