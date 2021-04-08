Maintenance Baseyard Facility raided at Honolulu airport, investigation underway

HONOLULU (KHON2) — An investigation is underway after the Hawaii attorney general’s office raided the Maintenance Baseyard Facility at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport on Thursday, April 8.

The Facility is located on Aolele Street.

Officials have not said if anything was taken. According to the sheriff’s office, one person was arrested for second-degree theft.

KHON2 asked the Department of Transportation for information on the matter.

Officials say it is an ongoing investigation and could not comment further.