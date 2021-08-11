Mainline break in Wailua prompts emergency water service shutdown for residents in the area as crews work to make repairs

WAILUA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Kauai’s Department of Water (DOW) has announced it will shutdown water on a portion of Kuamo’o Road, between Opaeka’a Road to Pa’ako Street, to make repairs to a reported mainline break in the area.

The water shutdown will last from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Aleo, Kuhoho, Lihau, Pa’ako, Iliki, Hie, Alahele and Molo Streets may also be impacted.

Additionally, a partial one-lane road closure will be in place on Kuamo’o Road in order to create a safe work zone for crews. Flagger personnel will be in place to assist with traffic control.

To prepare for a water service shutdown, customers are advised to:

Store water to meet their needs during the water service outage.

Those with faulty water heaters should ensure their water heater does not empty.

Notify neighbors, family and friends of the service shutdown.

Monitor water service updates here.

For more information, please call the Department of Water at 245-5461.