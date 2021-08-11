Mainline break in Wailua prompts emergency water service shutdown for residents in the area as crews work to make repairs

WAILUA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Kauai’s Department of Water (DOW) has announced it will shutdown water on a portion of Kuamo’o Road, between Opaeka’a Road to Pa’ako Street, to make repairs to a reported mainline break in the area.
The water shutdown will last from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Aleo, Kuhoho, Lihau, Pa’ako, Iliki, Hie, Alahele and Molo Streets may also be impacted.
Additionally, a partial one-lane road closure will be in place on Kuamo’o Road in order to create a safe work zone for crews. Flagger personnel will be in place to assist with traffic control.
To prepare for a water service shutdown, customers are advised to:
- Store water to meet their needs during the water service outage.
- Those with faulty water heaters should ensure their water heater does not empty.
- Notify neighbors, family and friends of the service shutdown.
- Monitor water service updates here.
Check out more news from around Hawaii
For more information, please call the Department of Water at 245-5461.