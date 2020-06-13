Main water line on Hawaiian Home Lands in Anahola, Kauai damaged

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A main water line on Hawaiian Home Lands in Anahola, Kauai was damaged by construction crews on Friday June 12.



Water service to 78 lessees living on Hokualele Road, Kamalomaloo Place, and Malama Aina Place has been shut off and will remain off until further notice.

The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands, through its contractor Aqua Engineers, will deploy water wagons to provide potable water for affected residents.

The Department manages four water systems throughout the state.

For more information, visit dhhl.hawaii.gov.