Main Post Office opens Rudolph’s Shipping Shack Monday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The U.S. Postal Service will kick off the holiday season by re-opening its Rudolph’s Express Shipping Shack on Monday, Dec. 2 at the Main Post Office near the Honolulu Airport.

“This special operation will make it easier for our customers to ship out their Christmas packages during the holidays,” said USPS District Manager Greg Wolny.

Rudolph’s Express Shipping Shack, located adjacent to the Main Post Office’s retail lobby,provides customers mailing five USPS Flat Rate boxes or less and/or purchasing Forever stamps a way to bypass the traditionally long holiday lines in the lobby. This is the sixth year that the shipping shack has opened for the holidays.

In order to meet the growing demand for its services, this year the shack’s hours have been extended by two hours on weeknights and an hour on weekends.

The shipping shack’s hours of operation are: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays from Dec. 2 to 20—the three weeks leading up to Christmas–and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays Dec. 7, 14 and 21. The shack is closed on Sundays.

“This shack provides a convenient way for customers with just a few packages to conduct an over-the-counter transaction with a postal clerk without having to step into the oftentimes busy Post Office lobby,” said Wolny.