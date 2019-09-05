Main line break in Kihei

The Department of Water Supply is working to repair a main line break in a waterline Thursday morning at the intersection of South Kihei Road and Kanani Road.

After repairs began at 7 a.m., water service was shut off to more than 100 residential and 20 commercial customers. Water is expected to remain off for approximately five hours until repairs are completed.

The repair work requires the closure of one lane of traffic on South Kihei Road between Keala Place and Kanani Road. Traffic control is in place, and motorists are asked to proceed with caution while the single lane is open alternately to north-bound and south-bound traffic.