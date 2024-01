HONOLULU (KHON2) — An eight-inch main break near Koko Head Ave. is affecting approximately 48 services.

The break was said to happen Monday morning between Waialae Ave. and Koko Head Ave.

Honolulu Police shut down Koko Head Ave. between Waialae Ave. and Mahina St. while crews attempt to repair the area.

Officials are advising the public to proceed with caution in the zone for the safety of the crew and public.