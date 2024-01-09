HONOLULU (KHON2) — Richianna Deguzman, the 17-year-old Maili teen who was shot in the head in June, is recovering once again after a recent medical scare placed her back in the hospital.

After the initial incident, doctors told Richianna’s mother she most likely wouldn’t make it.

But Richianna defied all odds and made a miraculous recovery.

Richianna and her mother have been local advocates in the community against gun violence since, speaking at events and hosting walks.

While things seemed on the rise for Richianna, she gave her family and the community quite the scare after she experienced seizure like symptoms and had to be rushed back to the hospital on Friday, Jan. 5.

Not even a week later however, Richianna has once again broken barriers and made a recovery to fill the new year with hope.

She was officially released from Queens Medical Center on Tuesday late afternoon and is now back in Island Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

According to doctors, the seizure was due to an infection.

Police have still not identified a suspect, nor have they made any arrests in the case.

The investigation remains open and was classified as an attempted murder.