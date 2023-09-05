HONOLULU (KHON2) — The suspect – Matthew W. Seaman – indicted for the murder of a 40-year-old man in Maili pled not guilty in court.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

20-year-old Kaiea Costales was charged with the shooting death of Ryan Villaren who was found shot in the head on Aug. 18.

Costales was also indicted in a separate case on charges of robbery and three firearms charges.

He is being held in custody on a $1,250,000 bail.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

His trail is scheduled for November.