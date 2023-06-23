HONOLULU (KHON) — The family of the 17-year-old girl who was shot in Maili on Saturday says the girl is showing more signs of improvement as she recovers in the hospital. Loved ones said doctors expect more progress in the coming days.

The family of Richianna DeGuzman couldn’t hold their excitement as they shared the news. Her mother said the girl first started opening her eyes Thursday night.

“I just got word that she is blinking her eyes there is movement in her eyes and there’s movement in her fingers,” said Susan DeGuzman, Richianna’s mother.

She said they saw even more signs of improvement Friday morning.

“So now she has a strong flex. She’s bringing her hand up not outwards, now it’s upwards which is a good thing, plus her fingers,” said her mother.

The family calls it a miracle. They’ve been told that Richianna could be brain-dead, but they no longer believe that’s the case.

The family said doctors plan to do more brain scans and are optimistic. The family has been camping out across the street from the hospital. They said their faith and support for each other can ultimately help Richianna recover.

“My daughter will awaken and she will touch a lot of souls. She’s going to be a walking testimony, you watch,” said Susan.

Saturday’s shooting was the second incident of gun violence in West Oahu involving teens in recent months. A lawmaker for the area is pushing for more police presence in the area, and calling on city officials to finish construction of the Waianae police station.

“Because as we see, the crime has increased in terms of gun violence on our communities, coastline, and that’s something that we all should be alarmed about,” said Rep. Cedric Gates.

Gates says he will work with city officials to fund the project. For Richianna’s family, the focus remains on her recovery. They commend the police for the job they’ve done, and are calling on the community to look out for each other.

“We gotta stop the hatred, we got to stop the violence. We got to stop the fighting,” said Susan.

“We got to come together. It’s us as parents, it’s us as a community, we gotta show love. We gotta teach our babies love so they can go out and teach other people about love.”

HPD said the shooting suspect remains on the loose.