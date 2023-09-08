HONOLULU (KHON2) — Putting “neighbor” back in neighborhood and “unity” back in community.

That was the goal of a neighborhood security walk in Maili, where community members, elected officials and authorities gathered to show support for keeping the streets safe.

Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke, Honolulu Councilmember Andria Tupola and Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi were all in attendance.

The mayor stressed when it comes to security, residents on the west side are just as important as police.

“There’s more good people living here than bad people and they want the good people to prevail. And I think we need that, You know, everybody knows we have a police shortage. It’s not on them. We certainly have police presence here tonight. But we, the communities, to help us make it a safe place. And that’s exactly what’s happening tonight, ” said Blangiardi.

Samantha Decorte, chair of the Nanakuli/ Maili neighborhood board, said it’s about taking the streets back.

“We are taking territory back, not just naturally, but spiritually, because we all know that we are in a spiritual fight, amen?” said DeCorte. “Because this is our keiki that we are talking about. This is our next generation. So we as a community need to stand together. I am so blessed to see our kupuna here, our keiki here, elected officials here.”

The non-profit group God Forgives, organized the walk. Their co-president said it’s more than an example for Maili.

“You know that the whole the whole goal is to plant more neighborhoods security walks. Yeah? In our neighborhoods. So tonight, as I look around, I see leaders, I see pastors,” said Mana Olayan, God Forgives co-president. : “And hopefully tonight you guys be encouraged to plant neighborhood security walk in your area, in your neighborhood, in your block.”

Also making an appearance was Susan Mahiai, who’s 17-year-old daughter Richianna was shot in the head in Maili this past June.

Mahiai said Richianna is improving and gives thanks every day she’s still alive.

“May God, Jesus bless our children, our new generation. So they don’t have to live like this anymore, yeah? We all family. We stick together and we continue to fight the good fight. In the mighty name of Jesus Christ, I pray, Amen,” said Mahiai.