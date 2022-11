HONOLULU (KHON2) — A mailbox was set on fire at the Kapolei post office, according to Honolulu Police.

On Friday, Nov, 11 around 12:27 a.m., the Honolulu Fire Department requested for HPD to show up at the scene of the alleged arson in the third-degree case.

Firefighters extinguished the fire and reported that the fire was intentionally set.

No arrests were made, according to HPD.