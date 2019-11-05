Mail thefts caught on camera

Some recent mail thefts in Mililani were caught on video.

Crimestoppers says on Monday, Sept. 23 at about 1:30 p.m. in the afternoon a woman in a green Toyota Tercel drove up to the victim’s mailbox on Ainamakua Drive, took mail and drove off.

A few days later on the 27th, a woman also in a green Tercel stole mail from a home on Kowa Street in Mililani.

“These incidents were caught on surveillance but it’s possible she may have also stole mail from other people that didn’t have video surveillance,” said Sgt. Chris Kim. “We encourage the public to start utilizing the mail boxes that are able to lock. They’re also encouraged to drop their mail off at a post office and they want to consider signing up for a P.O. Box as well.”

CrimeStoppers also suggests signing up for a free service called Informed Delivery by the U.S. Postal Service. You can digitally preview your mail and packages before it’s delivered.

If you recognize the woman in the Mililani mail thefts, call Crimestoppers at 955-8300.