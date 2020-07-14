Mail-in application for free school meal programs

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Application forms for free and reduced-price school meals will be mailed home this school year.

Those who’d like to apply should fill out the application and return it to their child’s school.

Information provided will be used to determine the eligibility of receiving free or reduced-price school meals, and may be verified by the school at any time.

Families who are already enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) don’t need to apply.

Members of SNAP or TANF should check their eligibility notice to make sure that every child is accounted for. If a name is missing, they can contact the school to extend meal benefits to that child.

Applications can be submitted throughout the year, and households that are approved are not required to report changes in income status, household size, or when they are no longer eligible for SNAP or TANF.

The household size and income criteria identified below will be used for determining eligibility for free and reduced-price benefits.

Children from households whose income is at or below the levels shown are eligible for free or reduced-price meals.

