Mai Tai Bar thanks customers for 20 years of business

HONOLULU (KHON2) – One of Hawaii’s favorite night life spots is closing this Sunday.

Olive Garden has filed for a permit to do work in the space where the Mai Tai Bar and Bubba Gumps is located at Ala Moana Center. Employees were told that the lease for the restaurants will not be renewed.

The Mai Tai Bar has been a local favorite for the past 20 years. The staff wants to thank its loyal customers for all the support.

“It’s a great feeling when you hear people say I come here every week, every day on my vacation, I’ve met my husband here and so we just want to thank everyone for their support year after year the bands the promoters the sponsors that have made us who we are today,” said Teresa Morales, Manager at the Mai Tai Bar.

Details are still developing on exactly what will occupy the space where the Mai Tai Bar is currently located.