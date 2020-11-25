Magic Island parking lot reopens to public after extensive reconstruction

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Aina Moana, also known as Magic Island, parking lot was reopened on Tuesday following the majority completion of an extensive reconstruction project to revitalize the severely degraded area.

This 470-stall parking lot renovation included the following:

Complete repaving and restriping

Improvements to tree planters such as: new curbing, irrigation, replacement of damaged trees and new tree plantings

Removal of tree roots causing pavement damage

Construction of a new drop off zone

Installation of new trash cans, benches and park road gates

“Throughout our administration we have given much needed care to Ala Moana, the People’s Park, after it had been neglected for decades” said Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell. “Now the most popular park in the State can continue to serve our island, and help create many more memories for our local families with improvements to the: roadway, parking, irrigation, beach, bathrooms, showers, exercise equipment, pathways, tree inventory, McCoy Pavilion, staffing, and security. All of this while making this location the first City park to convert completely to LED lights and house the first dedicated sand volleyball courts.”

While the public may now begin using the highly demanded parking stalls, there remains additional work to be conducted by the project’s contractor, Road Builders Corporation, says the City.

