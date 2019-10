A woman from Hawaii, who was excited to play the new Madonna-themed game, won $931,640 at the Main Street Station Casino Brewery Hotel on Monday, Oct. 7.

A Hawaii resident, who chose to remain anonymous, won big at the Main Street Station Casino. Courtesy Main Street Station Casino.

At first, the woman who requested to remain anonymous, thought she won $9,000. The slot attendant then told her the true amount of just under $1 million.

The woman is a long-time customer of Boyd Gaming.