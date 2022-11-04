HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Made in Hawaii Festival takes place over Veterans Day weekend at Ala Moana Center from Friday, Nov. 11, to Sunday, Nov. 13. Nearly 400 vendors will showcase thousands of products — all of them local — including food, crafts and more.

With one week left to go, here’s information to help you prepare for the in-person event. Click here to purchase tickets and to see the schedule of entertainment.

The Festival will be located at Ala Moana Center’s East Wing on Level 3 near the T-Mobile. If you park at the mall, you can enter from the parking lot on the 4th level.

This year, live entertainment returns with these Na Hōkū Hanohano award winning artists: Del Beazley, Robi Kahakalau, Keilana, Kala’e Camarillo, Bobby Moderow Jr. and Kawika Kahiapo.

Hawaii’s top chefs will also demonstrate island favorites, including Chef Jason Yamaguchi, (Mugen Waikiki and Hawaiian Airlines featured Chef), Chef Nico Chaize (Nico’s Pier 38), Chef Isaiah Badua (Roy’s Hawaii Kai) and more. Click here to see the schedule.

PRICES

2-hour timed entry tickets start at $13 Entry time allowance will be accepted up until 30 min. past your reservation time.



ALL DAY VIP PASSESS start at $35 This gives you the ability to enter the Festival without timed entry along with in-and-out privileges throughout the day. Ticket is only good for the day you get it for.



Limited Edition MIHF 2022 T-shirts start at $30



Children under 6 attending with an adult are FREE

Click here to see the list of vendors participating in this year’s event.

NOTE: This list is subject to change. Visit the Made in Hawaii Festival website for updates.