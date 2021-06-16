Made in Hawaii Festival to be held in person at Ala Moana Center

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The popular Made in Hawaii festival is back and will be held in person for the first time since the pandemic began.

The Made in Hawaii festival will run from Nov. 11 through Nov. 14.

The event is expected to be held in the parking lot of Ala Moana, instead of its usual place at Neal S. Blaisdell Center.

A total of 400 exhibitors are scheduled to appear, with cooking demos and entertainment as just some of the activities for festival goers to enjoy.

Tickets for the event will go on sale in August.