HONOLULU (KHON2) — The 28th Annual Made in Hawaii Festival is planned to take place over Veterans Day Holiday Weekend from Friday, Nov. 11 through Sunday, Nov. 13. Tickets will be available to purchase on Saturday, Oct. 1.

The festival showcases products made in Hawaii with two hour entry tickets and all-day access passes that are available to purchase.

Lauren Zirbel, president of the Hawaii Food Industry Association, the entity which produces the festival said, “We’re also excited to offer all-day access passes for those who want to browse the thousands of Hawai‘i-made food, crafts, apparel, and more, on their own schedule.”

According to Made in Hawaii Festival, there will be around 400 exhibitors displaying jewelry, fashion, books, crafts, food and more.

Nā Hōkū Hanohano award-winning entertainment including Melveen Leed, Kawika Kahiapo, Hoku Zuttermeister, Robi Kahakalau & Kala‘e Camarillo is alsp expected to be at the festival.

Local chefs from Eating House 1849, Roy’s Waikiki, Mugen and others will be presenting their favorite island recipes. Attendees will be able to sample products from the food exhibitors.

A two hour pass is $13 and an all-day pass is $35. You can start purchasing tickets on Saturday, Oct. 1. For more information about the festival, you can visit their website.

The festival will be located at Ala Moana Centers East Wing on level three near the T-Mobile.