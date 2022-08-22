HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Made in Hawaii Festival 2022 returns to Ala Moana Center.

The festival features more than 300 vendors showcasing food, clothing, jewelry, crafts, books and more from Friday, Nov. 11 to Sunday, Nov. 13.

Entertainment includes Jerry Santos and Kamuela Kimokeo, Kawika Kahiapo and Hoku Zuttermeister.

The festival is the work of the Hawaii Food Industry Association.

To buy tickets visit the Made In Hawaii Festival website starting on Oct. 1.