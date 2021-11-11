Made In Hawaii Festival returns, now at Ala Moana Center

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Thursday, Nov. 11, marked the first time a large, in-person event slowly came back out in order for life to become a little more normal since the COVID pandemic.

KHON2 attended the first day of 2021’s Made in Hawaii Festival and met with the spokesperson for Made in Hawaii Festival, Olena Heu.

KHON2 said it was great to see all the vendors back and asked: What is new with Made in Hawaii Festival?

“We have a brand new location and, as you can see, it’s open-air, on the 4th floor of the Ala Moana Mauka Ewa Wing parking structure,” explained Heu. “We have nearly 300 vendors from across the state all gathered here for four days of shopping, fun and so much more.”

Fun is something we have all needed for the last few months of the pandemic, but safety and health concerns must also be taken care of.

KHON2 then asked Heu: What is the appropriate process if somebody wants to purchase a ticket for Made in Hawaii Festival?

“So, we highly recommend that you go online to MadeinHawaiiFestival.com and that way you can schedule how and where and what time you will get your tickets because we are doing social distancing. and we are also having a limit of 500 people per half hour that are scheduled,” Heu said. “So, just go to MadeinHawaiiFestival.com and purchase your ticket there. You can also receive a 25% discount if you put in the code CPBFoundation.”

This code and discount are definitely something great to take note of.

KHON2 also asked: What is this all about? Every year, people wait for this and thousands of people come through. What is Made in Hawaii Festival all about?

“It’s about supporting local people and local businesses and our community,” added Heu. “After COVID, we have been hurting, and the best thing you can do is to give back, make those purchases, spend your money here and support local families.”

Speaking of local vendors, KHON2 knocked on the shoulders at Faith Hope Aloha. KHON2 said: Tell us a little about what your brand is all about, and what are you selling?

“We began about eight years ago, and we really value the three traits, faith, hope and Aloha,” said Kacie Aurio, co-owner of Faith Hope Aloha. “So, we decided to put it on a trucker hat; the cool thing is I was so excited to have the first trucker hat, I posted it on social media and sold 24 overnight. So I told myself, you know what, just be dedicated to one thing and bring it to the next one. Our whole purpose is that we love God and we love people.”

KHON2 then asked Aurio: How has the reception so far been since you opened today?

“Oh gosh, this is our first year, so we are super happy to be here and be with everyone,” Aurio stated. “The flow is really good; we got to meet a lot of people. We haven’t been doing these events lately so coming out into the community, seeing the people, seeing the smiles, we even got to hug some people we haven’t hugged in a while. So, sharing Aloha again.”

Faith Hope Aloha is just one company out of the hundreds of vendors at the Ala Moana Center for the 27th annual Made in Hawaii Festival.

The festival kicked off Thursday and will last through Sunday, Nov 14.

