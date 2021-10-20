Made in Hawaii Festival returning to in-person event on Oahu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — One of Hawaii’s favorite festivals that features all things local will return in-person in November. The Made in Hawaii Festival will be at a new location for the first time in its 27-year history.

Ala Moana Center will host the event in 2021. Almost 300 exhibitors will display their products — all locally-made.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

“Some of the changes that occurred are we have a brand new location, we’re gonna be in the open-air parking lot at Ala Moana Center on the fourth floor, it’s the Mauka-Eva side.” Olena Heu, Made in Hawaii Festival spokesperson

The Festival went virtual in 2020 but is returning to an in-person, pop-up event over Veteran’s Day weekend. Tickets can be bought at the event, but early bird specials are already online.

“And if you purchase ‘em now at madeinhawaiifestival.com, they are thirteen dollars. If you wait until the day of, it will be fifteen,” Heu said.

Attendees will need to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test taken within 48 hours. There will also be a sanitizing mist machine at the entrance to provide an extra layer of protection while masks and social distancing are enforced. Five hundred people will be allowed to shop at a time, and they will have two hours to browse through the products.

For those who are apprehensive to attend, the festival will have items for sale online.

“We also will have it available online, on madeinhawaiifestival.com,” Heu said. “But, you know being able to interact with other people and those that actually created the items, I think that’s really great.”

The Made in Hawaii Festival will take place from Thursday, Nov. 11, through Sunday, Nov. 14. There is also a prize giveaway that features a two-night stay in a one-bedroom ocean view suite at the Ala Moana Hotel, and everyone who attends the festival will automatically be entered to win 160,000 Hawaiian Miles.

Check out what’s going on around Hawaii on our Local News page

The festival will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. from Nov. 11 through Saturday, Nov. 13, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Nov. 14. Click here to learn more.