MADD urges motorists not to drink and drive ahead of St. Patricks Day

HONOLULU (KHON2) — St. Patricks Day is usually the time of year for drinks, friends and celebration. But, it can also end in unexpected tragedy. Mothers Against Drunk Driving are urging motorists not to drink and drive ahead of the holiday.

“After a year of experiencing the pandemic, we know that people may be looking for opportunities to celebrate, and that safety may not be top of mind,” said MADD National President Alex Otte. “It’s so important to arrange for a safe and sober ride home anytime your plans include alcohol.”

MADD Hawaii is also reminding everyone that it is illegal to drive while impaired by any substance.

“Contrary to what some people think, marijuana does not make you a better driver. In fact, it slows reaction time and the ability to make decisions, all of which are necessary to drive safely. The risk of combining alcohol and marijuana is greater than either by itself,” said Theresa Paulette, MADD Hawaii Victim Services Specialist.

In 2019, one person was killed every 52 minutes by a drunk driver. Another 300,000 were reportedly injured, says MADD Hawaii.