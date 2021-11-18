MADD Kicks Off “Tie One On For Safety”

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It is the 35th year for the Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) impaired driving campaign called “Tie One On For Safety” and first responders throughout the state will tie a ribbon to their vehicle or a designated location to remind their community to drive safely throughout the holiday season.

This national event takes place annually from Nov. 1st to Dec. 31, and MADD asks the public to display a MADD ribbon in a visible location to remind the public to always designate a non-drinking driver.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, about 39,000 people died in motor vehicle crashes since 2007.

MADD said the public can help by tying one on for safety this holiday season – display a MADD red ribbon, magnet, or decal on your vehicle.

MADD’s tips for this holiday season:

Put safety before the party, plan ahead and always designate a non-drinking driver

Never ride with someone who is impaired

Choose to be the non-drinking designated driver

Host parties that include mocktails and other non-alcoholic beverages and provide alternate transportation or accommodations for guests who choose to drink

For more information go to, MADD’s website.