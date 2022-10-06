HONOLULU (KHON2) – Macy’s Ala Moana will finally debut the in-store Toys”R”Us shop Saturday, Oct. 15.

This is thanks to a partnership with WHP global to bring back the beloved Toys”R”Us brand to every Macy’s store across the county right in time for the holiday season.

The new Toys”R”Us shop will take over 7,000 sq. ft. of the department’s 4th flour and will have hands-on demonstration tables for customers to interact with different toys.

Ala Moana Macy’s Store will host nine days of fun events starting Oct. 15 and going through Oct. 23. These events will be family-friendly and will come with daily giveaways.

Some events include a Barbie Day, Fisher Price Day, National Geographic STEM Day, Pokémon Day, LEGO Day and more.

You will also see a life-size “Geoffrey on a Bench” which will allow photo opportunities for keiki and their families.

The Toys”R”Us unveiling will take place Oct. 15 at 9:30 a.m. at Macy’s Ala Moana located at 1450 Ala Moana Blvd., Ste 1300.