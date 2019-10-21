Lyft offering discounted rides starting Friday

FILE – This Jan. 31, 2018 file photo shows a Lyft logo on a Lyft driver’s car in Pittsburgh. Lyft set the price for its stock at $72 per share late Thursday, March 28, 2019, setting the stage for the ride-hailing pioneer’s hotly anticipated stock market debut. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

From pumpkin patches to costume contests, Lyft is making it easier for riders to get into the Halloween spirit with a reliable ride option to and from their destination. From Oct. 25 to Nov. 3, Lyft riders will receive discounted rides when choosing Lyft LUX or Lyft XL.

“It’s that time of the year where riders are looking to explore the city in costume and in style, while saving their time and money on parking,” said Rob Mora, general manager for Lyft Hawaii. “This Halloween we’re treating our riders with discounted rides on Lyft LUX and Lyft XL, two of our most spacious options that can comfortably fit groups of four to six.”

From Oct. 25 to Nov. 3, Lyft riders will receive $5 off their next two Lyft LUX or Lyft XL with promo code OAHUHALLOWEEN.

Lyft Lux and Lyft XL are options available for riders to select when requesting a ride. Riders who choose Lyft Lux will be matched with a high-end sedan or SUV that seats four. Riders who choose Lyft XL can expect a spacious ride that seats six.