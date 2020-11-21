KOHALA COAST, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Mauna Lani, Auberge Resorts Collection began welcoming guests back on Nov. 16 after undergoing a $200 million reimagination of the property. Guests can receive $1000 of resort credit through the Mauna Lani Journey package.
The property includes five open-air restaurants, an all-natural spa, several pristine gardens, various ocean and outdoor activities as well as a 1000-square-foot beauty and wellness store. Three palm-fringed pools are also a part of the resort’s many amenities.
The president and general manager of the resort says guests will have an experience unlike any other.
“From dining under the stars with a warm ocean breeze at CanoeHouse to learning surf with your children at our Surf Shack on the picturesque Mauna Lani beach, and watching the sunset on the veranda of one of our large suites or private bungalows, we are excited to relaunch the magic of this iconic property with safety and malama (care), celebrating the people of Hawaii, and connecting with our community.”Sanjif Hulugalle, Mauna Lani, Auberge Resorts Collection President and General Manager
Guests can even stop by the Hale ‘I‘ike — the House of Knowledge — to learn little known facts about the area. There they can meet Danny Akaka, the resort knowledge keeper, to talk and hear stories of ancient and modern Hawaii.
The Mauna Lani, Aubere Resorts Collection is located on sacred land dotted with fishponds and pristine beaches once inhabited by Hawaiian kings.
For information on upgrades safety measures at Mauna Lani, click here.
To purchase the Mauna Lani Journey package, click here.
Latest Stories on KHON2
- Mayor says Honolulu is ‘on track’ to spending 100% of CARES Act funds
- Kauai reports five new cases of COVID-19, total cases jumps to 104
- Luxury Big Island resort welcomes back guests after $200M reimagination project
- Kauai Forward Week: Havaiki Oceanic and Tribal Art
- Judge to Trump: Stop deporting asylum-seeking children