HONOLULU (KHON2) — We often think of our pets as our children.

There’s nothing we wouldn’t do for them.

Pet owners now have the option to take their furry friends to a luxury pet resort and hospital in Kakaako.

In the resort, pet owners can view their pet online when their pet is staying in the room. Pets have a television and an ergonomic sleeping area.

Alii Animal Hospital and Resort is located at 942 Kawaiahao Street.

Phone 808-234-3441.

For more information, click here at aliianimal.com.