Lunar New Year brings good fortune to Chinatown businesses thanks to hungry Hawaii customers

HONOLULU (KHON2) — While most Lunar New Year festivities have been sidelined due to COVID restrictions, it’s the one day when Chinese businesses can anticipate a rush in hungry customers to keep the spirit alive.

To ring in the Year of the Tiger, a group of volunteers partnered with restaurants in Chinatown and saw an overwhelming response from locals who put in their orders early.

“Many of the businesses have reported that they’ve sold out of some items,” said Leonard Kam, president of Chinatown808. “Even the grocery stores have little-to-no stock of the ingredients for people to make the food/goodies at home.”

According to Kam, ancillary businesses also saw an increase in traffic. More people in Chinatown means other businesses get exposure too.

“Overall, it appears that there was more attention focused in Chinatown this year,” Kam said, “which provided more exposure for lesser known businesses in addition to the popular ones carrying the Chinese New Year goodies.”

Chinatown808 is best known for putting on the Night In Chinatown Festival as well as the Dragon Boat Races. Core members include those who were previously part of the Honolulu Chinese Jaycees, along with the current HCJ chapter and former Jaycees from other chapters.

This year, the group was focused on putting on a live event but had to switch gears and move to an online platform, which Kam says presented challenges with setting up a new payment system.

“We would have liked to have expanded our reach to the Chinatown businesses to include more of them but didn’t have the time to do that,” he explained. “It is our goal to establish an interactive app that customers from near and far can use to ‘visit’ with the business establishment and eventually make a purchase. That’s a long term goal for our group.”

Kam hopes the app will draw more visitors to Chinatown, whether it be in-person or virtually. In the meantime, they are planning to do more events this year. Visit their website to get notified.