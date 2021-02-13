Lunalilo Home hosts drive-thru luau, virtual concert to celebrate King’s birthday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Lunalilo Home hosted a drive-thru luau and virtual concert on Saturday, Feb. 13, to celebrate King Lunalilo’s birthday and honor his legacy.
Community members were able to pick up a Hawaiian food plate and family meal for four that included kalua pig, squid luau, chicken long rice, poke, lomilomi salmon, ‘uala, poi, haupia and cake. The contactless drive-thru took place from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Saturday.
A performance by local music group “Kulaiwi” was also broadcast at noon and can be viewed on Lunalilo Home’s Facebook page here.
Lunalilo Home reimagined its annual luau fundraiser to adapt to and navigate through the COVID-19 pandemic.