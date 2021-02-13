Lunalilo Home hosts drive-thru luau, virtual concert to celebrate King’s birthday

File – Staff prepare to hand out meals at Lunalilo Home, Honolulu, Hawaii, Feb. 13, 2021. (Lunalilo Home photo)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Lunalilo Home hosted a drive-thru luau and virtual concert on Saturday, Feb. 13, to celebrate King Lunalilo’s birthday and honor his legacy.

Community members were able to pick up a Hawaiian food plate and family meal for four that included kalua pig, squid luau, chicken long rice, poke, lomilomi salmon, ‘uala, poi, haupia and cake. The contactless drive-thru took place from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Saturday.

A performance by local music group “Kulaiwi” was also broadcast at noon and can be viewed on Lunalilo Home’s Facebook page here.

File – Shawn Pimental (left), Joe Berinobis (center) and Kawika Kahiapo (right) strum instruments and sing for a virtual concert at Lunalilo Home in Honolulu, Hawaii, Feb. 13, 2021.

Click here to donate to Lunalilo Home or click here to learn about their Meals-to-Go program offered to seniors in east Oahu.

Lunalilo Home reimagined its annual luau fundraiser to adapt to and navigate through the COVID-19 pandemic.