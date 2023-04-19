HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Leeward Community College culinary arts program invites you to an evening of indulgence.

It’s annual L’ulu Leeward Culinary Arts Gala returns on Saturday, May 6 at The Courtyards at LCC in Pearl City.

The gala is a fundraiser for the program.

Featured chefs from Aulani, Basalt, Feast by Jon Matsubara, Fete, Halekulani Hotel and more will be creating dishes with ingredients from Hawaii farmers, fishermen, and food producers.

Ticket prices start at $150.

Gina Mangieri was with Chris Garnier from Leeward Community College’s Culinary Arts program along with culinary student Raevyn.

“Thanks for being here. Now, you guys have this big event coming up there and Leeward Community College. Tell us all about and how people can get involved,” said Magieri.

“Also, as our annual fundraiser, we’re gonna serve about 100 guests that we’re shooting for. With 12 Phenomenal chefs from around the island,” said Garnier. “We have John McGuire from feasts Roy Yamaguchi Shaden Sato from Holly Kalani Ronnie from tikkis.”

“And, we’re just going to spell it out music fun night under the stars; and we’re serving our dish here today, Hawaiian kanpachi. And, it’s coming up soon. What’s the day may 6 2023. It’s the first time in a few years 2019. So we want to tell our community that we’re back,” added Garnier.

“That’s going to be great news to everybody out there. And you can and people can still get tickets. Yes, I agree with the table, so to speak. All right. How does it feel RAEVYN to be part of such a special event? Especially since it’s been on pause for a few years?” asked Mangieri.

“Yeah, so, I joined the culinary program back in 2021. So, I wasn’t here for the last time was horses. So, for it being my first time very scared, nervous. But at the same time, I’m also excited,” said Raevyn. “I’m nervous because like I said, my first time.”

“So, am I mentally and physically prepared. How much work is it going to take to host 800 people? But, I’m also excited because of the experience and the skills that we would not have gotten otherwise” added Raevyn. “And, I’m also excited for the opportunities and the opportunity to work with the amazing chefs that are coming in.”

“Oh, that’s true. Right and– and Raevyn. And, I must say, it’s just so refreshing to hear it. You know, your level of commitment and the thoughtfulness that you’re putting into your craft and your career. So, tell us about this delicious dish,” said Mangieri.

You can watch the rest of the interview above.