KAHALUU, Hawaii (KHON2) — Honolulu Officials announced a road closure as the kona low system storm continues to pound O’ahu.

The closure of Lulani Street is in both directions in the Kahalu’u area.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Downed power lines and a downed power pole in the area of 47-375 Lulani Street are why the street is being closed.