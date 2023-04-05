HONOLULU (KHON2) — According to the United States Lifesaving Association, City and County of Honolulu lifeguard and winner of the 2023 Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational, Luke Shepardson will be receiving the prestigious Meritorious Act Award at the USLA Board of Directors Meeting later this month in Los Angeles, California.

Shepardson will be recognized by other lifeguards from around the country as part of the USLA national meeting and education conference.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

“The United States Lifesaving Association is proud to recognize Luke for his accomplishments as a big wave surfer and as a professional open water lifeguard. He is the embodiment of a modern day waterperson and public safety professional.” said Peter Davis, President of the USLA and Chief of the Galveston Island Beach Patrol.

Kalani Vierra, Ocean Safety Chief of the Kauai Fire Department and President of the Pacific Islands Region of the USLA will be accompanying Luke and his family to the presentation.

We’re Hawaii’s weather station, get the latest forecast and radar information here

“We are honored and proud to be associated with Luke Shepardson and his accomplishments. He is the first Hawaiian lifeguard to win the Eddie and represents the skills and abilities needed to ride huge waves as well as perform lifesaving rescues in Hawaii’s challenging surf,” said Vierra.