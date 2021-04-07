Lucky Strike Honolulu reopens April 8 after yearlong closure

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Lucky Strike Honolulu is reopening Thursday, April 8, after a yearlong closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lucky Strike, which closed on March 16, 2020, was among a list of businesses that shut its doors in order to comply with state regulations.

Get Hawaii’s latest news sent to your inbox, click here to subscribe to News 2 You, a daily newsletter.

Bowling, arcade and dining will all open on Thursday. Below are the extra safety measures that have been taken this year to ensure that every visit is safe.

BOWLING

Bowling balls and shoes are sanitized from the inside out, before and after each use. Select your bowling ball and label it, so no one else touches your ball.

ARCADE & GAMES

A light system will indicate which games are open or closed. Active games are set up to ensure social distancing. All touch points and games are sanitized throughout the day.

SQUEAKY CLEAN

Sanitation Specialists will keep all the touch-points sanitized throughout the day. If someone touches it, they are there to sanitize.

EMPLOYEES

All employees are required to have a temperature check before working, wear a mask at all times and follow frequent hand washing protocols.

Click here to learn more about Lucky Strike’s commitment to safety.

Hours of Operation

Thursdays: 4 p.m. to 12 a.m.

4 p.m. to 12 a.m. Fridays & Saturdays: 12 p.m. to 12 a.m.

12 p.m. to 12 a.m. Sundays: 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Lucky Strike Honolulu is located at 1450 Ala Moana Blvd, Suite 3260, Honolulu, HI 96814.