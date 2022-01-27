Lucky red envelope, small artwork and $250 art credit offered during the Lunar New Year at Park West Gallery

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Park West Gallery said they will be participating in Lunar New Year festivities for the first time on the island.

They said from Feb. 1-7, guests who visit the gallery will receive lucky red envelopes with a complementary beach bag, small artwork and $250 art credit.

Park West Gallery is located at Waikiki Beach Walk and is open daily from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m.

Park West said they wish luck and prosperity for all in the Year of the Tiger.

Those interested in coming down can expect artwork ranging in price from a few hundred dollars to over one million dollars.

Courtesy: Park West Gallery

You can even take home original works by Peter Max, Mark Kostabi, Nano Lopez, Kre8 and Michael Godbard.

Icons like Salvador Dali, Toulouse-Lautrec, and Pablo Picasso original masterworks can be found inside their gallery as well.

For more information about this event and others they are having click right here.