HONOLULU (KHON2) — A Hawaii man visiting the Ninth Island last week turned a $1 bet into a more than $55,000 pay day playing Pai Gow Poker.

After getting a five-ace hand at the California Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, the lucky winner won the jackpot t otaling $55,296.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

David Strow, Boyd Gaming Vice President of Corporate Communications, provided KHON2 the following statement on May 24:

“2022 has been a big year so far for our Hawaiian friends at the Cal, and Antonio’s big win is no exception. We’re thrilled to celebrate his jackpot, and look forward to more to come!” David Strow, Boyd Gaming Vice President of Corporate Communications

Check out more news from around Hawaii

Earlier this year, another Hawaii resident hit a $1.3 million jackpot at the same casino. She won the jackpot on the Wheel of Fortune® slots with a $5 bet. Read more here.