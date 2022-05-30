HONOLULU (KHON2) — A Hawaii man visiting the Ninth Island last week turned a $1 bet into a more than $55,000 pay day playing Pai Gow Poker.
After getting a five-ace hand at the California Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, the lucky winner won the jackpot totaling $55,296.
David Strow, Boyd Gaming Vice President of Corporate Communications, provided KHON2 the following statement on May 24:
Earlier this year, another Hawaii resident hit a $1.3 million jackpot at the same casino. She won the jackpot on the Wheel of Fortune® slots with a $5 bet. Read more here.