Lt. Governor, Mayor attend blessing ceremony of new homeless medical respite unit

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi and Lt. Governor Josh Green attended a blessing ceremony to mark the opening of the new Hawaii Homeless Healthcare Hui (H4) Punawai Medical Respite.

The respite, which includes a number of units and interim medical clinic, aims to address health issues facing Oahu’s chronically homeless.

“Besides improving access to needed medical care for homeless individuals, H4’s Medical

Respite and interim clinic will help the community by preparing our patients for stable housing

and by reducing unnecessary ER visits,” said H4 Executive Director Andy Mounthongdy.

H4 says it will partner with government, health care and social service providers to offer homeless patients a safe place to receive urgent care, post-hospitalization follow-up treatment and social services.

“Punawai Medical Respite is a critical component to addressing chronic homelessness. Research

shows when we give people access to health care, housing and social services, we can change

lives and make real progress toward combatting the homelessness crisis. Thank you to all the

stakeholders involved in this project and their commitment to our neighbors who have

struggled for too long,” said Lt. Gov. Green, who co-founded H4.

The medical respite is scheduled to open on Wednesday, Feb. 3.