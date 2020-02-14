Lt. Governor confirms Hawaii passenger on Diamond Princess cruise ship tested positive for coronavirus

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii Lieutenant Governor Josh Green has confirmed that a Hawaii passenger on the Diamond Princess cruise ship has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Green says that the passenger is an elderly man.

The man is now getting treatment off of the ship and in a hospital in Japan.

The man’s spouse and a family member have tested negative for the virus.

Lt. Governor Green says that they will continue to test the passenger for the virus and when two tests come out negative, the passenger will be determined as cleared.