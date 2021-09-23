Lt. Gov. Josh Green wants fully vaccinated fans to attend University of Hawaii games

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Lieutenant Governor Josh Green of Hawai’i says, he sent a request to Governor David Ige to allow fully vaccinated fans at the University of Hawai’i games.

“I’m actually advocating for that and I sent a note over to the governor to that effect, but we been cautious,” Green said. “I think it’s coming time from my perspective, the football game should have fans. I think you should be able to go to the games if you’re fully vaccinated.

“It’s really not that big a risk but I respect Mayor Blangiardi. He’s trying to be careful,” Green said.

According to the Associated Press (AP), in August of 2020, Honolulu officials notified the university that fans won’t be allowed at season-opening events due to the state’s current surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitals being overwhelmed.

“Although COVID cases appear to be trending down, the numbers are still high and hospital capacity is not yet back to a comfortable level,” Ige said. “And as a result, any potential spreader event at this time…such as a crowded football game…could push our healthcare system over the edge.”

The Associated Press contributed to this story.