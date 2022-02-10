Lt. Gov. Josh Green is running for governor of Hawaii

In this April 2, 2020 photo provided by the U.S. Air National Guard, Senior Airman Benjamin Suiso and Staff Sgt. Joey Paulino of the 154th Medical Group medical Airmen explain the mask inspection process to Hawaii Lt. Gov. Josh Green. Green was appointed by Hawaii Governor David Ige to be the health care liaison for the State of Hawaiii in Honolulu. Airmen andsSoldiers from the Hawaii National Guard have been activated to State Active Duty to assist with Hawaii’s COVID-19 response. (Senior Airman Orlando Corpuz/U.S. Air National Guard via AP)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It is official. Lt. Gov. Josh Green announced on Thursday, Feb. 10, that he started his campaign for governor of Hawaii.

Our fight against COVID has shown me that more than ever we need elected leaders we can trust, who care about people,” Green said. “That’s why I’m running for governor.”

Green said his platform consisted of tackling issues that matter the most to the people of Hawaii:

Affordable housing

High cost of living

Homeless crisis

Continuing his efforts to build kauhale communities and H4 clinics to provide housing and care for those in need

“I’ll stand up for working people and finally sign into law paid family leave and a true living wage,” Green explained. “But above all, I’ll do everything I can, every day, to keep us safe and informed, to tell you the truth, and continue to care for Hawaii’s families.”

Lt. Gov. Green is an emergency room physician, the state’s COVID-19 liaison and a family man.

“I’m humbled and grateful to receive so much support from people across Hawaii, but I

don’t take it for granted,” Green continued. “I will keep working hard to earn it every day.”