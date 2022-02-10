Lt. Gov. Josh Green is running for governor of Hawaii

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It is official. Lt. Gov. Josh Green announced on Thursday, Feb. 10, that he started his campaign for governor of Hawaii.
Our fight against COVID has shown me that more than ever we need elected leaders we can trust, who care about people,” Green said. “That’s why I’m running for governor.”
Green said his platform consisted of tackling issues that matter the most to the people of Hawaii:
- Affordable housing
- High cost of living
- Homeless crisis
- Continuing his efforts to build kauhale communities and H4 clinics to provide housing and care for those in need
Lt. Gov. Green is an emergency room physician, the state’s COVID-19 liaison and a family man.
“I’m humbled and grateful to receive so much support from people across Hawaii, but I
don’t take it for granted,” Green continued. “I will keep working hard to earn it every day.”