HONOLULU (KHON2) — Did you know Hawaii has the least expensive property tax in the United States?

According to WalletHub, the average American household spends $2,471 on property taxes for their homes each year.

However, they also report more than $14 billion in property taxes go unpaid each year which contributes to the massive amount of debt in America.

WalletHub said everyone pays property taxes whether directly or indirectly and holds a strong impact on the finances of the state and local governments.

In a recent study, they analyzed 50 states and the District of Columbia in terms of real estate and vehicle property taxes.

Hawaii came out on top for cheapest real estate and vehicle property taxes.

WalletHub said Hawaii has an effective real estate tax rate of .28%, making it the cheapest out of all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

A medium size home value in Hawaii is currently around $615,300, meaning the annual taxes on that home would be $1,715.

Could this be a reason why many people from the mainland are opting to purchase homes in Hawaii?

Berneicea Worrell operates Hawaii Premier Homes and said right now it’s a sellers market.

She said not just in Hawaii but all over the United States, meaning if buyers want to purchase a house to call their own they will have to compete.

“This market is still very strong and healthy,” said Worrell. “It appears to be more competitive than 2021.”

She said Hawaii has such limited inventory and the ability to just keep building new homes doesn’t exist like in other places in the country.

“We are on an island, with limited opportunities to find a piece of land and start developing it,” said Worrell. “Buyers should understand the market, before submitting an offer.”

She said for the most part, houses in Hawaii keep their value, and it is a great investment. But right now it comes with a high price some are willing to pay.

“If you placed an offer 5% below list price 10 years ago in another state and had the seller paid your closing costs, understand that opportunity may not exist on this island right now,” said Worrell.

With Hawaii having the lowest real estate property tax and not having a vehicle property tax, the state is highly desired by many people which could be the reason behind the competitive housing market in Hawaii.

To read the full report on property taxes by state head to WalletHub’s website.