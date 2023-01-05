HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Board of Water Supply has detected low levels of chemicals called PFA’s at a treatment facility in Waipahu, this serves to some parts of Waipahu, Waikele and Waipio.

BWS detected these chemicals as part of its well water monitoring program.

Officials said that the levels found are significantly below action level and are not expected to serve as a risk to the public.

According to BWS, PFA’s are used in carpets, furniture, clothing, fabrics and even firefighting foam.

The Department of Health has been notified, said BWS.