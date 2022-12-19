HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health said that low levels of Perfluorooctanesulfonic acid, otherwise known as PFOS, have recently been found in water samples from Kipapa Acres C.P.R. water system.

The levels are “very small” but are higher than the new EPA interim health advisory levels, which were set at 0.00002 micrograms per liter in June. The new interim advisory level is under evaluation.

PFOS are, according to the DOH, common drinking water contaminants. They are a type of Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl substance chemicals, known as PFAS and have been nicknamed forever chemicals.

The level found at Kipapa Acres ranged from 0.0026 to 0.0034, which are above the new advisory level.

“As we learn more about PFAS and possible risk to health, it remains a priority to ensure that the public is aware of these contaminants in drinking water,” said Dr. Diana Felton, State Toxicologist. “While these detections do not pose an acute risk to public health, we continue to work with EPA and other stakeholders to reduce PFAS exposures and establish enforceable PFAS limits that protect public health.”

The EPA said PFAS are fluorinated organic chemicals used in furniture fabric, cookware, carpets clothing and paper food packaging that are waterproof, stain-resistant or non-stick. They are also in firefighting foam.

The water at Kipapa Acres serves around 50 individuals and, according to DOH, meets federal and state standards for drinking water.

Kipapa Acres water system is located near Waipio.