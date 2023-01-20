HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health said that low levels of chemicals known as PFAS (perfluoroalkyl and polyfluroalkyl substances) were found in water samples collected in the Kunia area.

The samples were taken from the Del Monte Kunia 3 well which is part of the Kunia Village water system.

According to the DOH, the water system are not an acute health threat and the 650 users of the water system do not need to take immediate action. However, long-term consumption of drinking water with PFAS could be a health risk.

“Because PFAS chemicals are used in so many products and industries, it is not uncommon to see them contaminating drinking water at low levels,” said Deputy Director of Environmental Health Kathleen Ho. “However, it is very important for the public to be aware of the presence of these contaminants.”